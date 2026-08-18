Jana Nayagan OTT release date officially announced: Here’s where & when you can watch it

Starring Chief Minister and leading Tamil cinema star Vijay, Jana Nayagan was released in theatres on July 23 after a long-drawn-out battle with certifying authorities, allegedly in connection with some portions of the film's content. It is said to be based on Anil Ravipudi's Bhagavanth Kesari, though the makers have neither confirmed nor denied this.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs. 227.14 crore in India and Rs. 320.34 crore worldwide, registering a major commercial success.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, the film features Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Nizhalgal Ravi in prominent roles.