Jana Nayagan frenzy reaches feverish pitch across Tamil Nadu

Display of fireworks, music and drone light shows, cutting of huge cakes marked the screening of the film in several movie theatres as energetic fans danced and sung and several of them said they were both happy and sad. Happy because the film is screened after a long delay and anguished as Jana Nayagan will be Vijay's last film.

Rohini SilverScreens, Woodlands and Casino were among the cinemas where imposing 'Jana Nayagan' hoardings could be spotted.

A hoarding in Chennai hailed Vijay as "the one and only power centre" of Tamil Nadu.

Also, wall-posters sprung up across the state praising the "glory" of Vijay as many of his fans and supporters visited popular temples to offer prayers for the grand success of the movie.