Jailer 2 reportedly grosses Rs 209.10 crore worldwide in two days

Who are the cast and crew of Jailer 2 film?

The film features several actors from the first instalment, including Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu.

The cast also includes SJ Suryah, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Vijay Sethupathi and Namo Narayana.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while Sun Pictures has produced the film.

With the film reportedly collecting Rs 209.10 crore worldwide in two days, fans are expressing hopes that it will eventually cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark.