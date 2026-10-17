Jailer 2 reportedly grosses Rs 209.10 crore worldwide in two days

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 has reportedly grossed Rs 209.10 crore worldwide within two days of its release, including Rs 112.10 crore in India and Rs 97 crore from overseas markets, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film was released in theatres on Thursday (October 15) and has been receiving a good response.
Following the success of the 2023 film Jailer, the sequel had generated considerable anticipation among fans.
The film features several actors from the first instalment, including Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu.
The cast also includes SJ Suryah, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Vijay Sethupathi and Namo Narayana.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while Sun Pictures has produced the film.
With the film reportedly collecting Rs 209.10 crore worldwide in two days, fans are expressing hopes that it will eventually cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark.
What is Jailer 2 about?
A retired officer's peaceful life is disrupted when a dangerous criminal organization threatens his family. He must use his skills one final time to protect his loved ones and preserve his legacy.
In DT Next's review of Jailer 2, we wrote, "The first half is packed with hilarious comedy sequences and enjoyable mass moments for the Superstar, with Anirudh Ravichander’s music elevating them to another level. Visually, the film keeps the audience engaged, shifting from a hill-station backdrop to a boat factory in Kerala, where darker tones complement the mood."
"SJ Suryah delivers a good performance, but the scenes featuring Rajinikanth and Vidya Balan are among the more enjoyable moments in the film. One such moment comes when Muthuvel asks Kantha, “Number Kidaikuma?” Rajinikanth’s effortless delivery and Nelson’s writing turn a simple line into an entertaining moment that plays to the Superstar’s strengths," we added.