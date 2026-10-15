‘Jailer 2’ film review: Nelson delivers a laugh-filled spectacle for Superstar Rajinikanth fans

The casting is impeccable, with every character making an impression, however short their role is. While Bagavathi Perumal, Bjorn Surrao and Yogi Babu comedic performances are entertaining, it is Namo Narayanan, playing Moorthy, who steals the show with his dialogue delivery, body language and costumes. The 'Who is Moorthy' sequence is one of the first half’s biggest laugh-out-loud moments, drawing hearty laughter from the audience. His references to Thor and his hammer, as well as Harry Potter and the mop stick, make for some of the film’s most memorable comic moments.

Suraj Venjaramoodu's performance is equally impressive, with his dialogue delivery striking a balance between intensity and well-timed comedy. A standout example of this is when he says, “Ivanukku yaanai edhunnu theriyala, raja edhunnnum theriyala, aana confident-ah thappa aadittu poraan.” Meanwhile, the interval block features one of the film’s best-choreographed action sequences, packed with gunplay and all the elevation a Superstar film demands, building anticipation for a bigger second half.

However, Jailer 2's momentum begins to dip in the second half with the introduction of Bodhi Kapak (SJ Suryah), his two brothers, Kantha Kapak (Vidya Balan) and his father, Chakri Kapak (Mithun Chakraborty), who uses a wheelchair. While the interactions between the Muthuvel Pandian and Kapak families are essential to bringing the story to its conclusion, the placement and pacing of these sequences dilute the hype built up in the first half and the interval block.