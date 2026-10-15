‘Jailer 2’ film review: Nelson delivers a laugh-filled spectacle for Superstar Rajinikanth fans
‘Jailer 2’ film review(3.5 / 5)
CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster, follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian as he sets out to protect his family from an idol-smuggling mafia. Continuing the story from the first instalment, the film traces the lengths to which he goes to track down the mastermind behind the racket.
Jailer 2 opens at a hill station, where Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) works at a supermarket and maintains a low profile to keep his family safe. Meanwhile, Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu), a friend of Varman (Vinayakan), whom Muthuvel killed in the first instalment, is on a mission to avenge his friend. Muthuvel, however, is determined to track down the ultimate mastermind behind the idol-smuggling racket, knowing that his family will never be safe until he finds and eliminates those at the top. His pursuit takes him up the mafia's ranks, eventually leading him to the powerful family running the operation. How this hunt unfolds forms the crux of the film.
The first half is packed with hilarious comedy sequences and enjoyable mass moments for the Superstar, with Anirudh Ravichander’s music elevating them to another level. Visually, the film keeps the audience engaged, shifting from a hill-station backdrop to a boat factory in Kerala, where darker tones complement the mood.
Film: Jailer 2 Director: Nelson Dilipkumar Cast: Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinayakan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan Synopsis: Jailer 2 follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) as a new threat from the criminal underworld shatters his peaceful life, forcing him to return to his ruthless ways to protect his family and legacy. Rating: 3.5/5 stars
The casting is impeccable, with every character making an impression, however short their role is. While Bagavathi Perumal, Bjorn Surrao and Yogi Babu comedic performances are entertaining, it is Namo Narayanan, playing Moorthy, who steals the show with his dialogue delivery, body language and costumes. The 'Who is Moorthy' sequence is one of the first half’s biggest laugh-out-loud moments, drawing hearty laughter from the audience. His references to Thor and his hammer, as well as Harry Potter and the mop stick, make for some of the film’s most memorable comic moments.
Suraj Venjaramoodu's performance is equally impressive, with his dialogue delivery striking a balance between intensity and well-timed comedy. A standout example of this is when he says, “Ivanukku yaanai edhunnu theriyala, raja edhunnnum theriyala, aana confident-ah thappa aadittu poraan.” Meanwhile, the interval block features one of the film’s best-choreographed action sequences, packed with gunplay and all the elevation a Superstar film demands, building anticipation for a bigger second half.
However, Jailer 2's momentum begins to dip in the second half with the introduction of Bodhi Kapak (SJ Suryah), his two brothers, Kantha Kapak (Vidya Balan) and his father, Chakri Kapak (Mithun Chakraborty), who uses a wheelchair. While the interactions between the Muthuvel Pandian and Kapak families are essential to bringing the story to its conclusion, the placement and pacing of these sequences dilute the hype built up in the first half and the interval block.
SJ Suryah delivers a good performance, but the scenes featuring Rajinikanth and Vidya Balan are among the more enjoyable moments in the film. One such moment comes when Muthuvel asks Kantha, “Number Kidaikuma?” Rajinikanth’s effortless delivery and Nelson’s writing turn a simple line into an entertaining moment that plays to the Superstar’s strengths.
Like the first instalment, Jailer 2 brings together stars from across industries, including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Hrithik Roshan. Shivarajkumar, who also featured in the first film, gets additional screen time this time around, along with a satisfying revenge moment towards the climax. Hrithik Roshan’s stylish entry as Roddick comes as a surprise and makes for an enjoyable addition. Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa and Rithvik, who play members of Rajinikanth’s family, have limited screen time but their roles are tied to one of the film’s key plot points.
In the climax, Rajinikanth delivers a dialogue directly addressing the audience, stating that many have tried to take his place over the past 50 years, but no one has succeeded and no one can. The line may be open to interpretation, but it feels like a pointed statement aimed at a particular actor. Regardless of its intended target, Jailer 2 reinforces Rajinikanth’s enduring stature as the king of the masses and a true Superstar.
Beyond the action and star power, the film banks on dark humour, which remains a relatively unconventional concept in Tamil cinema. While several filmmakers have explored it, only a handful have managed to crack the formula. Thiagarajan Kumararaja has explored the style effectively, but his films have largely appealed only to a niche audience of film buffs. Nelson, however, has consistently broken this barrier, making audiences laugh amid gory violence and turning this niche into a mainstream crowd-puller.
On the whole, Jailer 2 is a complete mass entertainer and a feast for Superstar fans. Despite some pacing issues in the second half, Nelson’s trademark dark humour, the large ensemble cast and Rajinikanth’s effortless screen presence keep the film engaging. Vijay Sethupathi’s cameo in the film’s closing moments creates intrigue for the third instalment.
Having struck a chord with audiences, the film now sets the stage for a bigger question: how many box-office records will Rajinikanth’s latest outing go on to break?