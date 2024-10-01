It's U/A for Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan 

CHENNAI: As the trailer of Vettaiyan is set to be unveiled tomorrow, the film has now completed the censor procedure and it has been granted U/A certificate with an runtime of 163 mins and 25 sec. Starring Rajinikanth in the lead, Vettaiyan will release in theatres on October 10.

Sharing the news on X, the makers wrote, "The hunt is certified! VETTAIYAN gets the U/A stamp! Get ready for an action-packed extravaganza coming your way (sic)."

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the newly released poster features stylish Rajinikanth pointing the gun at someone. The 98-second prevue, released earlier, had an intense glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth having differing opinions on the whole concept of the encounter.

Billed as an action drama, TJ Gnanavel, of Jai Bhim fame, has helmed the film. The ensemble cast also includes Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Abhirami.

The cinematography is done by SR Kathir, and the editing is handled by Philomin Raj. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film. Vettaiyan will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was rushed to the hospital late on Monday night after falling ill while shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. The star successfully underwent Transcatheter Endovascular Aortic Repair (TEVAR) procedure this morning and he is stable now.