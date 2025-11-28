It's tough to get good work in both India and US, says actor Suraj Sharma

MUMBAI: Actor Suraj Sharma, best known for his performance in the Oscar-winning movie “Life of Pi”, says straddling between India and the US for work hasn't been easy but he tries his best to pick the right stories.

“I take a lot of time to choose what I want to do. There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes before choosing something, I've always been picky about the stories and the characters I want to play, and the people I want to work with.

"I’ve been lucky enough to keep myself going in this industry, in India, trying to keep a foot on both continents. It's been tough, but it's been a great one for me, and I'm very lucky to be one of the few people who get to do both,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Sharma found global fame after he starred in filmmaker Ang Lee's 2012 movie "Life of Pi", adapted from author Yann Martel's 2001 book of the same name.

In the movie, which won four Academy Awards, including best director for Lee, the actor played the role of Pi Patel, a 16-year old Indian, who is left stranded on a lifeboat for 227 days after a shipwreck along with a Bengal tiger named Richard Parker.

The actor, who has also featured films and shows like “Phillauri”, “Gulmohar”, “Wedding Season”, “Homeland” and “How I Met Your Father”, said it's the story and the character that attracts him to do a film, whether it's in India or in the US.

“They are very different industries, but they both have good stories to tell, and that's what I'm trying to be a part of. It's so great to be seen in both. I'm trying to focus on quality. There's a lot in the pipeline for India right. I'm really looking forward to it. I miss working in India. It has been a couple of years since ‘Gulmohar’ released.

"We've been building these projects to shoot in India and projects that are a bridge between the US and India. I want to focus on making good things, just not a lot of things,” he added.

Sharma is currently attending the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where he is presenting his new movie "The Tempting Madness".

“‘The Life of Pi’ premiere happened at IFFI in Goa, so one of my most prized memories is actually right here, and it's so nice to be back in Goa for this one," the actor said about returning to the film gala.

“The Tempting Madness” features Sharma alongside Simone Ashley of "Bridgerton” fame.

The American feature, directed by Jennifer E Montgomery, is centered on a woman haunted by the man she loves and memories she can’t trust.

The film follows Mia (Ashley), who awakens from a coma after a near-fatal fall to find her past shattered, her husband missing, and her family’s quiet vigilance hinting that the danger she fears may not be entirely behind her.

Montgomery said she is happy about the world premiere of her debut film at IFFI.

“I don't think this is a niche film; it is a psychological thriller. It's so interesting because it taps into the human psyche and all the things that we deal with as part of a society and as humans that we're sometimes just scared to talk about.

"We hope it's something that people see and it resonates with them and they want to talk about it afterwards and process it,” she said.

Montgomery said after watching the audition tape of Sharma, she instantly felt he was apt for the film.

“The footage was a big favourite of our casting director, and our casting director told me right from the get that he would be fantastic for the role, and when she showed me his tape after having already sung his praises, I immediately was drawn to him. He's just so talented as an actor.

"He's so layered, and he was one of the best things that could have happened to the project.I feel so lucky to have worked with him, and I would love to work with him again,” the filmmaker said.