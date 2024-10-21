It's official ! Ashwath Marimuthu to direct STR in his next

CHENNAI: As we had exclusively reported, an official announcement regarding actor Silambarasan TR’s 49th film was revealed by the makers on Monday.

Helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu, AGS Entertainment is backing the film.

The poster featured the actor donning various elements from his previous films like Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya, Dum, Manmadhan and Vallavan.

This yet-to-be-titled film is set go on floors from December.



