It's official ! Ashwath Marimuthu to direct STR in his next

    The poster featured the actor donning various elements from his previous films like Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya, Dum, Manmadhan and Vallavan.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Oct 2024 7:34 PM IST
    Its official ! Ashwath Marimuthu to direct STR in his next
    Announcement poster (Image/X)

    CHENNAI: As we had exclusively reported, an official announcement regarding actor Silambarasan TR’s 49th film was revealed by the makers on Monday.

    Helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu, AGS Entertainment is backing the film.

    The poster featured the actor donning various elements from his previous films like Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya, Dum, Manmadhan and Vallavan.

    This yet-to-be-titled film is set go on floors from December.


    DTNEXT Bureau

