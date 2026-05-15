It’s a wrap for team Bang Bang

CHENNAI: At the success meet of Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil, the makers-- Kannan Ravi Group aka KRG had unveiled an announcement teaser of Prabhudeva-Vadivelu’s Bang Bang. The latest update is that the shoot of the film has been completed.
The film marks the reunion of Prabhudeva and Vadivelu on screen after 25 years. The project has drawn attention following the release of its title teaser. Directed and written by Sam Rodrigues, the film is touted to be a zom-com. The production team said portions of the film were shot in Malaysia over a 10-day schedule, including large-scale sequences.
The teaser released earlier featured Prabhu Deva and Vadivelu appearing with firearms in a setting surrounded by zombies. Clips from the teaser circulated widely on social media, with viewers also sharing humorous nicknames combining the actors’ names as Prabhuvelu and Vadideva.
Music for the film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Cinematography is handled by HC Venu, while stunt choreography is by Suresh. Editing is being done by Anthony, and art direction is by Don Bala.
Sound design for the film is being handled by Sync Cinema, which received a National Award for its work on Animal. Sound mixing has been completed by Aravind Menon, a recipient of the Telangana State Award.
Actor Babloo Prithiveeraj plays a key role in the film, which is the fourth production venture of KRG. Filming began near Indonesia’s Mount Bromo volcano region and has now concluded. The team said post-production work will begin soon, with further updates expected in the coming weeks.