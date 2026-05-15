It’s a wrap for team Bang Bang

The film marks the reunion of Prabhudeva and Vadivelu on screen after 25 years. The project has drawn attention following the release of its title teaser. Directed and written by Sam Rodrigues, the film is touted to be a zom-com. The production team said portions of the film were shot in Malaysia over a 10-day schedule, including large-scale sequences.

The teaser released earlier featured Prabhu Deva and Vadivelu appearing with firearms in a setting surrounded by zombies. Clips from the teaser circulated widely on social media, with viewers also sharing humorous nicknames combining the actors’ names as Prabhuvelu and Vadideva.