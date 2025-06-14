It’s a wrap for Shanmuga Pandian’s Kombuseevi

CHENNAI: Headlined by Shanmuga Pandian, Kombuseevi is an upcoming film directed by Ponram of Varuthapadatha Vaalibar Sangam fame. The team wrapped up the shooting on Saturday.

Taking to its social media handles, the producer of the film, Star Cinemas, shared a series of pictures from the celebration. Shanmuga Pandian gifted new clothes and served briyani for the entire team. Sarath Kumar will be seen in a pivotal role, and Tharnika plays the female lead. Drawing inspiration from real-life incidents in Usilampatti and Andipatti, the story is set in the 1990s.

Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the tunes. Balasubramaniem is handling the camera, while Dinesh Ponraj is taking care of the cuts. Kombuseevi’s dubbing kicked off in May.

The makers are yet to reveal the release date of the film.