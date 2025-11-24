It’s a wrap for Puri-Sethupathi film

CHENNAI: Vijay Sethupathi joined hands with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh for an upcoming pan-India project, tentatively titled #PuriSethupathi. On Monday, the team announced that the shooting was completed and also released a video. The film was announced in March and went on floors in June.

Billed to be an action-entertainer, Samyuktha, Tabu, Vijay Kumar, Brahmaji, and VTV Ganesh will essay pivotal roles in the yet-to-be-titled project. In the video, Vijay Sethupathi expresses how deeply he will miss working with Puri and the entire unit, calling the journey a memorable and joyful experience.

The film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Connects, along with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla of JB Motion Pictures. Harshavardhan Rameshwar composes the tunes.

The title and first-look poster will be unveiled in the coming days. The project will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has Train in the pipeline.