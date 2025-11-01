It's a wrap for Gautham Ram Karthik's ROOT

CHENNAI: Headlined by Gautham Ram Karthik, ROOT - Running Out Of Time team wrapped up the shooting on Saturday. Aparshakti Khurana is making his Tamil debut with this project.

A sci-fi crime thriller, the film is directed by Sooriyaprathap S. Bhavya Trikha plays the female lead, while veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran also essays a pivotal role. Dhanishtan Fernando, Rajarajan Gananasambandam, Sanjai Shankar, and Shaik Mujeeb are bankrolling ROOT, under the banner Verus Productions.

Other details about the film's release date, teaser and trailer are kept under wraps and will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.