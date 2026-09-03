‘I’m Game’ in a release game of its own; Tamil version delayed

CHENNAI: Dulquer Salmaan-starrer I’m Game, which was scheduled to release in five languages today (September 3), has hit another hurdle, with the film releasing only in Malayalam so far.
The film was originally slated for an Onam release on August 20 but was later postponed to September 3. However, the much-awaited release has once again faced a delay, with shows in languages other than Malayalam yet to begin.
Sources close to the industry say the delay is reportedly due to the late delivery of the DCP (Digital Cinema Package) for the respective language versions. While morning shows have commenced in Malayalam, there is still no official confirmation on when the Tamil version will be made available in theatres.
Adding to the uncertainty, online ticket booking platforms have opened bookings for the Malayalam version from September 3, while bookings for the Tamil version are currently listed only from September 4. This has further fuelled uncertainty over the Tamil release, with audiences awaiting an official confirmation from the makers.
I’m Game features Dulquer Salmaan alongside Kathir, Samyuktha Vishwanathan and Antony Varghese, and was promoted as a pan-Indian release with versions planned in five languages.