‘I’m Game’ in a release game of its own; Tamil version delayed

The film was originally slated for an Onam release on August 20 but was later postponed to September 3. However, the much-awaited release has once again faced a delay, with shows in languages other than Malayalam yet to begin.

Sources close to the industry say the delay is reportedly due to the late delivery of the DCP (Digital Cinema Package) for the respective language versions. While morning shows have commenced in Malayalam, there is still no official confirmation on when the Tamil version will be made available in theatres.