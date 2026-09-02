Dulquer Salmaan says ‘I’m Game’ has more than trailer reveals

I’m Game follows a fearless gambler who trusts luck more than life and gets caught in a series of unexpected events that turn his world upside down. The film is set to release in five languages — Malayalam, the original language, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Dulquer said the film is almost like a Tamil film, given the number of Tamil actors in the cast. Calling it one of Wayfarer Films’ biggest productions, he said the team had chosen not to reveal too much about the story.

“There’s a genre shift in this movie. We are not revealing anything because the audience should get that experience for the first time on the big screen,” he said, drawing a parallel with his earlier film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which also surprised audiences with a change in genre.