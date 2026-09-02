Dulquer Salmaan says ‘I’m Game’ has more than trailer reveals

CHENNAI: Dulquer Salmaan says his upcoming film I’m Game has several surprises in store, including a genre shift that the makers have deliberately kept under wraps. The actor-producer, who was in Chennai along with actors Kathir, Samyuktha Viswanathan and Antony Varghese for a press meet, said there is more to the film than what its trailer reveals.
I’m Game follows a fearless gambler who trusts luck more than life and gets caught in a series of unexpected events that turn his world upside down. The film is set to release in five languages — Malayalam, the original language, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.
Dulquer said the film is almost like a Tamil film, given the number of Tamil actors in the cast. Calling it one of Wayfarer Films’ biggest productions, he said the team had chosen not to reveal too much about the story.
“There’s a genre shift in this movie. We are not revealing anything because the audience should get that experience for the first time on the big screen,” he said, drawing a parallel with his earlier film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which also surprised audiences with a change in genre.
Dulquer praised Kathir, calling him a “born talent”, and said Mysskin has a significant role in the film. Calling Mysskin his “guru”, he added that the actor-director brought a different kind of energy to the set.
Kathir, who plays a cricketer, said this was his first time promoting a pan-Indian film set in the Malayalam film industry. He revealed that he had not played much cricket before the film and underwent nearly six hours of training every day.
“I must appreciate director Nahas Hidhayath’s guts for making me the captain of the team,” he said, while thanking his trainer Sadham. Speaking about Dulquer, Kathir added, “Doing things differently and experimenting is DQ’s job.”
Samyuktha Viswanathan said she felt “blessed and grateful” to be part of the film. She recalled being touched by Nahas’ narration and thanked both the director and Dulquer for believing in her. The actor, who plays a Tamil girl, also praised stunt choreographers Anbariv for the experience of working with them.
For Antony Varghese, popularly known as Pepe, this was his first film promotion in Chennai. “I’m new here, I need all your support,” he told the audience, while speaking in Tamil.
Calling Nahas his best friend, he shared a humorous anecdote about the director’s feedback, which left the audience laughing. Antony praised Dulquer as a producer, actor and, above all, “a very good person”.
He also said he is a big fan of CM Vijay, recalled missing the opportunity to play Arjun Das’ role in Master, and expressed his desire to work with big stars like Ajith, Suriya and Rajinikanth.
The event ended with Dulquer delivering a dialogue from the film in both Tamil and Malayalam before singing “Mental Manathil” from OK Kanmani. The cast then joined him on stage and danced to “Loser” from the film.
I’m Game features Dulquer Salmaan, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Antony Varghese, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Mysskin and others. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the film is set to hit the screens on September 3.