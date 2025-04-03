Ilaiyaraaja to perform live concert at Karur on May 1, free tickets for differently-abled

CHENNAI: Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja is set to perform at a concert in Karur on May 1. Titled “Rajaavin Isai Rajangam,” the grand musical concert will take place near Kodangipatti from 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm.

According to Thanthi TV, as a special initiative, free tickets will be provided for differently-abled individuals for the concert.

This marks Ilaiyaraaja’s first live performance after completing his symphony.

The event will feature a world-class orchestra and renowned playback singers like Mano, Swetha Mohan and many more.

The tickets for the concert starts from Rs 449 for the general public and goes all the way up to Rs 49,999.

The veteran composer performed his first-ever western classical symphony titled 'Valiant' at London's Eventim Apollo, earning him the pride of being the first Indian to write and perform the symphony.

The Tamil Nadu government will organise a felicitation function for Ilaiyaraaja in the city on June 2 as a tribute to his symphony performance and successful completion of 50 years in the cinema industry, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the State Assembly.