IIFA 2025 to mark golden jubilee of iconic film 'Sholay'

MUMBAI: The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is bound to make all cinema buffs nostalgic with a special celebration of Ramesh Sippy's iconic film 'Sholay'.

Marking the 50th anniversary of 'Sholay', the organisers of IIFA have decided to organise an exclusive screening of the film at Jaipur's legendary Raj Mandir Cinema.

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of IIFA, shared his heartfelt excitement on the occasion, saying, "IIFA 2025 is not just a celebration--it's a journey through time, honouring 50 years of Sholay at Jaipur's iconic Raj Mandir.

As we mark IIFA's Silver Jubilee, we are celebrating more than milestones; we are celebrating legends, memories, and the magic of cinema that has touched hearts for generations.

Sholay is more than a film--it's an emotion, a timeless masterpiece that continues to inspire storytellers and audiences alike. And what better place to honour its legacy than Raj Mandir, a theatre that has been a historical sanctuary for movie lovers for five decades.

" He said, "This tribute is our way of bringing together the soul of Indian cinema with the grandeur of an architectural marvel, creating a moment that will be cherished forever. It's a historic celebration of cinema and culture. IIFA 2025 promises to be an unforgettable homage to the power of storytelling, uniting film lovers in a celebration of the magic that makes Indian cinema so special."

'Sholay' revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and enlists the help of two lesser criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru wonder why Thakur does nothing to help them.

They soon learn that he has no arms and that Gabbar was the one who cut them off. Enraged by this, they redouble their efforts to help Thakur. It starred legendary actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan and Amjad Khan among others. IIFA 2025 is scheduled to take place in Jaipur from March 8 to March 9.