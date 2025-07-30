'I want to be a star, please clap for my intro': Kerala actor Venkitesh's speech at Kingdom film's pre-release event goes viral

CHENNAI: Amid performances by Anirudh Ravichander and a speech by Vijay Deverakonda at the pre-release event of the film Kingdom, actor Venkitesh's energetic and heartfelt address has gone viral on social media.

Taking the stage, Venkitesh, who is making his Telugu cinema debut with Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kingdom, began by sharing that he had always dreamt of such a moment. "I began my career in the Malayalam industry as a background artist in television serials, moved on to small roles in films, played a villain in Tamil cinema, and now, after nine years, I have arrived at Kingdom," he said.

The actor expressed his aspiration to take on lead roles in the future and his desire to become a star. "I am so proud of how far I have come. To all directors and producers out there, please consider me," he added with emotion. "I am very excited, that’s why I am behaving like this. Naa intro ki clap cheyyandi (Please clap for my intro).”

Also a being a huge actor Rajinikanth fan, he revealed that he has set the Superstar’s iconic line: “Poda Aandavan ye namma pakkam irukaan” (Even God is on our side) as his mobile caller tune.

As the speech went viral, fans discovered he co-runs a street food truck called Suda Suda Idli in Trivandrum, launched in 2024. Videos online show him making idlis and serving customers.

Kingdom hero Vijay Deverakonda praised Venkitesh warmly in a tweet on X: “World – meet @venkitesh_vp aka ‘Murugan.’ It’s just his fourth film, but acting alongside him felt like stepping into his world. Deadly actor, ferocious eyes, infectious energy — and a sweet soul. He’s going to make a mark.”

Venkitesh has previously appeared in films such as The Priest (2021) alongside Mammootty, and Rebel (2024) starring GV Prakash Kumar.

Directed by Jersey fame Gowtham Tinnanuri, Kingdom starring Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, and Bhagyashree Borse, is slated for release on July 31. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.