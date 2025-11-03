I try to use my voice where it matters: Chinmayi Sripada

CHENNAI: In an interview with DT Next, singer Chinmayi Sripada, who has been recognised as October’s Icon of the Month for Super Chennai, talks about how the industry has evolved, her professional challenges, and how she continues to reinvent herself

Looking back, what have been some defining moments in your artistic and personal journey?

My big break was truly one of my biggest dreams come true. Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to receive so many opportunities to explore everything I could do with my voice and the songs that came my way, and all of this happened in Chennai. Some of my biggest hits, like Tera Bina, Titli, and Mayya Mayya, were also born here. So, in many ways, all my defining moments, both the positives and the challenges, have happened in Chennai.

You entered the industry at a very young age. How do you think the industry has evolved since then, especially for women?

Yes, it has definitely evolved. We don’t really see those kinds of rape jokes anymore, or mainstream heroes stalking women and having it glorified on screen. I don’t think people back then fully realised the impact of what they were doing; there may not have been bad intentions, but the effect was still harmful. Over time, actors and creators in mainstream cinema have become more conscious about the dialogue they say and the messages they send, because they know it may not land well today.

We also have a lot more women writing now. For example, in films like Lokah. And I’m really glad that there’s more space for anti-caste films today. Those are important conversations to have. Honestly, there still hasn’t been a lot of cinema that truly changes the way we think, but at least we’re moving in a better direction.

You’ve faced and overcome many challenges from professional hurdles to public advocacy. What keeps you grounded and motivated through it all?

I don’t think it’s fair to label me as an “activist.” Some people do far more; many have even been jailed for their activism. I simply speak about these issues in the spaces and forums that I have access to. This is the least I can do, and I just try to use my voice where it matters.

How do you view reinvention, both as an artist and as a person?

I don’t really feel any pressure to reinvent myself. I tend to go with the flow: if a door opens, I walk through it. It’s not that I’m fearless, but I try things anyway. When I was asked to experiment with songs like Mayya Mayya or Sara Sara, I just gave it a try. My attitude has always been: if it works out, it works out; if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.

I’m still very much an introvert, though I’m trying to become a bit of an ambivert. It’s not easy for me to step out of my comfort zone - all of this is quite unlike my true nature. Hosting TV shows, for instance, was something that initially felt daunting. But I saw it as an opportunity to connect with people my age and experience what I’d missed out on. Since I was homeschooled during my teens, I didn’t really have that typical college experience of growing up alongside peers. Doing things that made me uncomfortable actually helped me grow. I’m grateful for all of it, even the experiences that felt like a complete departure from my identity as a singer.

Becoming an entrepreneur, running a healthcare facility that focuses on pain management and dermatology, has been another kind of reinvention. It’s about staying true to ourselves in a space that’s often questioned for its ethics, and I take that responsibility very seriously.

Has motherhood influenced your creative process or your perspective on work and life?

I don’t think motherhood has changed my creative process, but it has definitely changed me as a person. I find myself living a little vicariously through my children; seeing their joy brings me so much happiness. I’m deeply grateful to be a mother, and I truly enjoy every part of it.

You’ve been a strong voice for women’s rights and workplace dignity. What do you think has changed since you first spoke up, and what still needs to change?

Many TV channels and organisations still don’t have a functional Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) or a POCSO unit, where applicable. I mention TV channels specifically because they often work directly with children, especially in reality shows; yet, there’s rarely anyone providing proper sensitivity training. There’s still a lot that needs to change, starting with creating safe, accountable work environments for everyone.

What message would you like to share with young changemakers and creators in Chennai?

Everyone needs to find their own path, what feels authentic to who they are. You’ll learn and grow along the way. But most importantly, I think we all just need to be kind to one another. Everything else will fall into place; there’s no need to be unkind.