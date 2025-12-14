I try to speak a lot in silence: Paramvir Cheema on receiving praise for 'Tere Ishk Mein'

NEW DELHI: In Aanand L Rai's chaotic and intense love story "Tere Ishk Mein", Paramvir Cheema brings a sense of calm and the actor says the restraint comes naturally to him as he is a quiet person in real life.

The film, which has emerged as a hit at the box office with a collection of over Rs 150 crore, follows the turbulent relationship between Shankar (Dhanush), a fiery student leader and Mukti (Kriti Sanon), a research scholar.

Cheema, who has been praised for his performances in shows "Tabbar", "Chamak" and most recently "Black Warrant", plays Jasjeet, Mukti’s husband.

"I remember when I was shooting for ‘Chamak’, the director told me, 'Param, when something works, you can feel it in the air. You know the moment the atmosphere changes.' And after 'Tere Ishq Mein', I really feel that the air has changed," Cheema told PTI in an interview.

The actor has also been receiving calls and messages from family and friends, praising his performance in the movie.

"Everyone has been saying my character comes across as very understanding, that I bring warmth, calm and a subtle presence to the screen. The feedback has stayed with me because there’s a lot happening internally, yet the calm is always visible.

"Recently, I met the film's cinematographer, who told me that while grading the film, even the colourist asked, 'Who is this guy?' So I'm really happy," he said.

Critics have praised the actor for bringing quiet intensity and emotional depth to Jasjeet, who comes across as a grounded counterpoint to the heightened emotions of Shankar and Mukti.

As an individual, Cheema said he reads a lot and prefers silence in his everyday life.

"I try to speak a lot in silence and I like that. When I meet someone, I talk a lot but in real life, I enjoy my silence a lot. So for some time, this has been inside me and that is where the intensity comes. A lot of people ask me ‘why am I always serious?’ I think when you have seen life a lot, the depth and intensity comes within," he added.

Being raised by his grandmother in Jalandhar, Punjab, after losing his mother at a young age, and watching his father struggle with depression, forced Cheema to grow up quickly.

"My father came out of it and married another woman. In the beginning, I had problems with her. Gradually, I was able to fix everything. So you get mature and you start understanding things in a different way. You become very understanding in life that ‘This is life. This is how it is going to be and you have to make it work.’"

Cheema believes struggle is essential for growth and it was reinforced by his years in Mumbai.

"If you don't struggle, I don't think you can move forward in life. Struggle goes on throughout but when it gets over, you realise that you have learned a lot in those days. And this is what is helping me now."

"Tere Ishk Mein" came to Cheema while he was shooting for the upcoming movie "Border 2".

Cheema said he received a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who just told him that he was “doing a film” without even revealing the project.

The only clue was that it was directed by Rai, who had earlier directed hits like "Raanjhanaa", "Tanu Weds Manu" and "Tanu Weds Manu Returns".

"I did a Zoom call with him. And he said, ‘We watched ‘Black Warrant’ and we loved you.’ He asked me to read the script and get back to him," he said.

After reading the script, Cheema said he was in two minds about doing the movie.

"I was not sure. I said, ‘Sir, I didn't understand. What is this? Where is this part going? Will I be registered?’ So, he said he will get me in touch with Himanshu Sharma, the writer of the film and he will explain everything.

"When I spoke to him, he said, ‘Param, we need you. We’re not calling someone just to stand there - it is a good-guy role... We’re not wasting you.’"

The actor is now excited for "Border 2", in which he stars alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

"'Border 2' is full of action, emotion and war. And people have not seen me in action till now. But in this film, they are going to see me. And that's a very different part which I've played. So I'm very excited," he said.