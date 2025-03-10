I may be 82, but I am just getting started, says Ilaiyaraaja after presenting his symphony at London

CHENNAI: Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja returned home to a warm welcome after he presented his first ever western classical symphony, titled Valiant in London on Sunday.

A huge crowd cheered for him as he reached the Chennai airport on Monday where he was garlanded and welcomed by State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

Speaking to reporters, Ilaiyaraaja requested people not to equate him to God and said that he works like a normal person. "When I hear fans calling me the God of Music, I think, 'You have brought God down to the level of Ilaiyaraaja.' I have no such airs about myself," he said.

The maestro said that while he might be 82, he was just getting started, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

"From Pannaipuram to now, I have stood and walked on my own two feet," he said, adding that after London, he plans to stage the symphony in 13 countries including Germany, France, and Dubai.

While talking about his masterpiece 'Valiant', Ilaiyaraaja said that it would be better if no one downloaded the symphony and instead experienced it in person.

"Very soon the symphony would come to our motherland too and then it will travel all over the world," he said.

The music legend also thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for welcoming him with state honours.