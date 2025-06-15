I look at the script, not my character alone: Sonia Rathee

CHENNAI: When actors were uncertain about getting work, especially good work when pandemic struck and when the cinema industry was trying to find its feet in 2021, actor Sonia had her plans chalked out properly for the coming years.

Upon completing her post-graduation in California, Sonia’s instincts took her to Mumbai for a career in acting. Coming from a non-filmy background, she found her way. “I would call it luck. My life in Mumbai was no different than others who were trying to get work in the movie industry. I gave several auditions and the lady luck smiled on me,” she told DT Next.

Be it films like Tara vs Bilal, in which she played the titular character, or playing Masha in Madhavan’s web series, Decoupled, Sonia made the best of both worlds in a short span of time. “I don’t listen to read only my character outline. I see what the script has in general for the audience.

When I am part of a mediocre script and my character is good, the audience wouldn’t be keen on noticing the plot or the characters around it. Hence, I look for scripts I would enjoy watching myself and it is a bonus when my character has a lot more to do,” said Sonia with a smile.

Be it Decoupled or Kapkapii, the actor hasn’t shied away from comedy genre and has yet done roles that are impactful. “Kapkapii was one of my first comedy roles and Decoupled too had a bit of a comedy in it.

Over the years, I have realised that when playing such roles, the character doesn’t aim at being funny but the situation is. I treat it as any other role and my directors have done a good job in writing humour. It has impacted people and there are times when I have laughed on sets and so have my co-actors,” she stated.

Apart from being an actor, Sonia’s YouTube channel also has followers for her dance moves. “I have been managing to strike a balance and you need to know who your audiences are. I try to have as much fun as I want in my channel. If I don’t enjoy what I am doing, how could my audience enjoy it?” replied the actor.

Sonia said that she has been listening to quite a few scripts. “I believe I will get a breakthrough in the south as well. I have been following good films. Super Deluxe is one where I thoroughly enjoyed and I want to be part of such films in the south in the near future,” she added.