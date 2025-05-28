Hrithik Roshan teams up with Hombale Films

CHENNAI: Much to the surprise of the fans, the production house behind the KGF franchise, Salaar and Kantara, Hombale Films, announced that they will be collaborating with actor Hrithik Roshan for an upcoming project. In their X handle, the production banner wrote that the project would be a tale of grit, grandeur and glory, where intensity meets imagination.

Other details regarding the project are under wraps.

Last seen in Fighter (2024), Hrithik Roshan has War 2 in the pipeline. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in key roles. Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film on Jr NTR's birthday, which featured the lead actors facing off with each other.