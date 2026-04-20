How many crores did OTT deal for Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 cost?

It is reported that Amazon Prime Video, which acquired the digital rights for the first part, Jailer, has also acquired the rights for the second part. While the first Jailer film was reportedly made for Rs 100 crore, it is being reported in cinema circles that the deal for Jailer 2 has been signed for Rs 160 crore, setting a new record.

However, there has been no official announcement from the production company regarding this information. If this news is true, it would be the highest price ever fetched for a Tamil film to date.

It is said that Ponniyin Selvan was bought for Rs 125 crore, Leo for Rs 120 crore, and Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ for Rs 120 crore by Prime Video.