How many crores did OTT deal for Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 cost?

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is nearing completion and has reportedly sealed a record-breaking OTT deal, according to a Maalaimalar report.
It is reported that Amazon Prime Video, which acquired the digital rights for the first part, Jailer, has also acquired the rights for the second part. While the first Jailer film was reportedly made for Rs 100 crore, it is being reported in cinema circles that the deal for Jailer 2 has been signed for Rs 160 crore, setting a new record.
However, there has been no official announcement from the production company regarding this information. If this news is true, it would be the highest price ever fetched for a Tamil film to date.
It is said that Ponniyin Selvan was bought for Rs 125 crore, Leo for Rs 120 crore, and Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ for Rs 120 crore by Prime Video.
The first part, Jailer, revolved around a retired jailer who sets out to rescue his son after he goes missing, leading him into a network of crime and smuggling. The film also explored his past and connections, blending action with dark humour and family elements.
In the film Jailer 2, Rajinikanth is reprising his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. He is joined by Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal and Shivrajkumar, who are set to reprise their roles.
New additions to the cast include S J Suryah, Jatin Sarna and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Reports also suggest that Shah Rukh Khan may appear in the film as a police officer.
Anirudh Ravichander returns as the music director. Jailer 2 carries high expectations following the success of the first part.
Vijay Sethupathi too is a part of the film, which he had confirmed in an interview. He said, “I did a cameo in Jailer 2 because I love Rajini sir. I want to be with him. I got to learn a lot. The Superstar has survived in this industry for so many decades. There is so much to learn.”