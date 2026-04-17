Footage from Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 leaked; makers issue stern warning

CHENNAI: Leaked footage from the sets of Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, surfaced online, prompting Sun Pictures to issue a stern warning and initiate anti-piracy action. The development comes close on the heels of the leak of Jana Nayagan, the Vijay-starrer, whose entire film was leaked online, with three key accused arrested on Thursday.
The production house said its anti-piracy team is actively working to remove the leaked content from social media platforms and will take action against accounts sharing or promoting it.
“We request media and fans to refrain from sharing or reposting the video to avoid potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts,” the statement said, adding that the production would not be responsible for any action taken against such accounts.
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently told reporters that principal photography for the sequel has been completed and that the film is in its “finishing stage”.
Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, carries high expectations following the success of the first part.
Anirudh Ravichander returns as the music director. Several original cast members, including Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa, Yogi Babu and Shivarajkumar, are set to reprise their roles.
New additions to the cast include SJ Suryah, Jatin Sarna and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Reports also suggest that Shah Rukh Khan may appear in the film as a police officer.