Hombale Films celebrates 2 years of Kantara

CHENNAI: Hombale Films celebrated two years of the blockbuster hit Kantara on Monday. The film had emerged as the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time after K.G.F: Chapter 2.

It was also 2022's fourth highest-grossing film in India, grossing over Rs 400 crore worldwide and Rs 96 crore in North India, a press release stated.

Kantara which was released in multiple languages also holds the highest box office collections for a Hindi film in the 7th and 8th weeks, breaking the previous record set by the 2001 film Gadar. The seventh-week collection was Rs 24 crore, the highest for an Indian movie at the time.

The story of Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

The film’s climax became its most-talked about highlight where lead actor Rishab Shetty who played Shiva performs the Bhoota Kola and is possessed by the deity Panjurli.

Rishab Shetty, who directed, co-wrote and headlined the blockbuster Kannada title, is currently working on its prequel Kantara: Chapter 1.

Shetty went on to win the National Award for Best Actor for Kantara. The film also bagged the the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 70th National Film Awards in 2022.

The film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.





(With PTI inputs)