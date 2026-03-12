Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi plans a break from music concerts

CHENNAI: Actor and musician Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi has said he plans to take a break from music concerts for some time and focus more on acting and singing in films, according to a report by Daily Thanthi.
Speaking at a recent concert held in Chennai, Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi said he will take a break from music performances for some time and concentrate on acting and singing in films.
“I consider the appreciation and love of fans as the biggest award in my film career. The love of the fans is the biggest asset I have accumulated. From now on, I will focus on films to make those fans happy,” he said.
Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi is a musician, actor and singer who has composed music for several films and acted in many films as well.
He is currently directing and acting in the film Meesaya Murukku 2, the sequel to his earlier film Meesaya Murukku (2017).