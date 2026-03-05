‘Aura 10/10’, first single from Meesaya Murukku 2, released

CHENNAI: The makers of Meesaya Murukku 2 on Wednesday released the film’s first single titled Aura 10/10, which has already begun drawing attention among fans on social media.
The upcoming film is the sequel to Meesaya Murukku, which released in 2017 and was well received by audiences. The original film was directed by and starred Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, who is once again helming the sequel while also composing the music.
Meesaya Murukku 2 is being jointly produced by Khushbu Sundar under Avni Movies and ACS Arunkumar’s Benz Media.
Apart from Aadhi, the film features popular YouTuber Harshad Khan, Chaithra J Achar, Kethika Sharma, Ramya Ranganathan, Nassar, Karunas, Shah Ra and Aadukalam Naren in key roles.
The film’s first look and teaser were released recently and generated interest among fans. With the launch of the first single now, the makers have begun the film’s musical promotions.