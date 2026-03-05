‘Aura 10/10’, first single from Meesaya Murukku 2, released

The upcoming film is the sequel to Meesaya Murukku, which released in 2017 and was well received by audiences. The original film was directed by and starred Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, who is once again helming the sequel while also composing the music.

Meesaya Murukku 2 is being jointly produced by Khushbu Sundar under Avni Movies and ACS Arunkumar’s Benz Media.