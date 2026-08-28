‘Hi’ film review: This Nayanthara-Kavin starrer is a simple story with heart and humour

The film is packed with references to Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and even Kavin himself. In the first half, Mayilsamy mentions his admiration for Rajinikanth’s older films, where the actor would lose everything yet still manage to laugh in the face of adversity. This idea is later mirrored in a scene where Mayilsamy is about to propose to Devayani but changes his mind midway during the conversation and breaks into a Rajini-like laugh. Kavin deserves credit for pulling this off convincingly.

Another strength of Hi is its treatment of relatable situations and themes. Circumstances may force people to lie, big or small, but there are always consequences. This concept plays out in Hi, when Mayilsamy lies to protect his love, setting off a chain of dramatic events. Ironically, the very lie he tells to save his relationship eventually becomes the reason for his separation from Devayani. How the two find their way back to each other forms the crux of the climax and by the time the end credits roll, the film is sure to leave you with a smile.

The high-key lighting by cinematographers Leon Britto and Rajesh Shukla adds magic to the frames of Hi and enhances the characters beautifully. Jen Martin’s compositions are refreshing, with the ‘Rasagulla’ song standing out for its placement within the narrative.

On the whole, Hi is a light-hearted family entertainer that manages to hold your attention even without a single stunt sequence. It makes you laugh, moves you to tears in places, and, most importantly, leaves you with a warm feeling.