‘Hi’ film review: This Nayanthara-Kavin starrer is a simple story with heart and humour

CHENNAI: At a time when guns and glamour are being used to elevate heroism, debutant director Vishnu Edavan’s Hi takes a refreshingly different route. It is a light-hearted, feel-good drama that makes for an engaging watch, particularly for family audiences.
Mayilsamy (Kavin), a good-natured young man, is rejected by his love interest because she finds him too predictable and not 'interesting' enough. He eventually runs away from home and moves to Chennai. On the other side, Devayani (Nayanthara), who lives with her aunt’s family after her mother eloped when she was young and her alcoholic father (Prabhu) stayed distant, is pushed into an arranged marriage with a wealthy relative. She too runs away to Chennai, where she crosses paths with Mayilsamy. What follows is a warm and humorous journey as the two find their way towards each other.
A lot of men dream of falling madly in love with someone, being loved in return, and experiencing the kind of romance that defines most rom-coms. Kavin enacts this beautifully. He plays the flawed Mayilsamy to perfection, one who is also afraid of his parents, lies when necessary, and cries, too. There is a dialogue in the film where he says, “Men shouldn’t cry,” to which Nayanthara replies, “What do men and women have to do with crying?”
Film: Hi Director: Vishnu Edavan Cast: Nayanthara, Kavin, Raadika Sarathkumar, K Bhagyaraj, Prabhu Rating: 3.5/5 stars
In another example of the strength of the writing, the scenes where the couple have late-night conversations are very heartwarming. There is something refreshing about watching a grown man and woman talk under the stars late into the night without any particular agenda, and director Vishnu Edavan handles this portion with sincerity. Nayanthara, who plays Devayani with freshness and grace, has great chemistry with Kavin's Mayilsamy, as evident in how the theater audience was visibly enjoying their simple moments of companionship.
The casting is another win for Hi. K Bhagyaraj, who plays Kavin’s father, with his humour-laden dialogues during key moments landing effectively. Raadika Sarathkumar as Kavin’s mother has enjoyable conversations with her son, balancing humour with sentiment. Prabhu, who plays Nayanthara’s father, has a limited role as an alcoholic, but his appearances leave an impact.
The film is packed with references to Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and even Kavin himself. In the first half, Mayilsamy mentions his admiration for Rajinikanth’s older films, where the actor would lose everything yet still manage to laugh in the face of adversity. This idea is later mirrored in a scene where Mayilsamy is about to propose to Devayani but changes his mind midway during the conversation and breaks into a Rajini-like laugh. Kavin deserves credit for pulling this off convincingly.
Another strength of Hi is its treatment of relatable situations and themes. Circumstances may force people to lie, big or small, but there are always consequences. This concept plays out in Hi, when Mayilsamy lies to protect his love, setting off a chain of dramatic events. Ironically, the very lie he tells to save his relationship eventually becomes the reason for his separation from Devayani. How the two find their way back to each other forms the crux of the climax and by the time the end credits roll, the film is sure to leave you with a smile.
The high-key lighting by cinematographers Leon Britto and Rajesh Shukla adds magic to the frames of Hi and enhances the characters beautifully. Jen Martin’s compositions are refreshing, with the ‘Rasagulla’ song standing out for its placement within the narrative.
On the whole, Hi is a light-hearted family entertainer that manages to hold your attention even without a single stunt sequence. It makes you laugh, moves you to tears in places, and, most importantly, leaves you with a warm feeling.