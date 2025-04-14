Harish Kalyan teams up with Vineeth Varaprasad for 15th film

CHENNAI: Last seen in the hit-film Lubber Pandhu, Harish Kalyan is gearing up for his 15th film. Written and directed by Vineeth Varaprasad of Lift fame, the actor’s first look from the film was unveiled on Monday, marking Tamil New Year. The intriguing poster shows a blood-soaked Harish with an intense expression.

Preity Mukundan will be playing the leading lady. Think Studios and Idaa Productions are producing the project and the shooting is taking place at a rapid pace. Karthik is handling the camera. Other details regarding the other cast and crew are kept under wraps.

Apart from this, Harish has Diesel in the pipeline, which also stars Athulya Ravi in a key role. The action drama is directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy.