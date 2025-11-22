Harish Kalyan plays stylish rapper in Dashamakan

CHENNAI: After the release of Diesel, Harish Kalyan is gearing up for his 15th film. Titled Dashamakan, the promo was unveiled on Saturday. The two-minute 47-second video promises that the film will be intense and high on action. The team released both Tamil and Telugu versions of the promo.

In a never-before-seen stylish role, Harish Kalyan plays a rapper in the film, which is written and directed by Vineeth Varaprasad. The video hints that the film might explore a gripping narrative revolving around street fight groups.

The star cast includes Preity Mukhundhan, Sathyaraj and Sunil, among others, for Dashamakan. The director, Vineeth Varaprasad, himself is backing the project.

Britto Michael will compose the music, while Karthik Ashokan handles the camera. G Madan is all set to take care of the cuts. Other details about the film’s progress, release, trailer and teaser will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Harish was last seen in Diesel, alongside Athulya Ravi, Vinay and Karunas in key roles. The film hit the screens on October 17, marking Deepavali. After a successful theatrical run, the film has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film was helmed by Shanmugam Muthusamy.