Hansika deletes wedding pictures amid rift chatters with Sohael

CHENNAI: Speculations of divorce between Hansika Motwani and her husband Sohael Khaturiya made headlines on Tuesday.

This comes on the onset of Hansika deleting the pictures and videos of her wedding from her social media pages.

While several sources say that Hansika has moved in with her mother, sources close to the actor denied the speculation and told DT Next, "Very recently Hansika moved in to a new house with Sohael. These are mere speculations."

Hansika was unavailable to comment when we contacted her for the same. There was a similar speculation last month to which Sohael denied.

Hansika and Sohael entered wedlock in a grand ceremony in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace.

Their wedding documentary was streamed on Disney+Hotstar titled, Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama. The show, released on February 10, 2023.

The couple also had a lavish pre-wedding affair, with a bachelorette party in Greece, and a white-themed pre-wedding party in Jaipur. We will have to wait for an official word from the couple on their wedding status.