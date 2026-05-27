Gulshan Devaiah's character in Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaram' revealed

Tralala Moving Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the first look poster of Gulshan Devaiah in the film and said, "Composed yet chaotic. Meet the talented @gulshandevaiah78 as ‘KARUNA’ from #MaaIntiBangaaram. #MiB A Mass Family Entertainer with a Fresh Twist.#MiBTrailer Out Now!"

A trailer of the film released by the makers has added to the delight of fans and film buffs. The trailer released shows Samantha arriving at her boyfriend's place. She is met with a lot of questions that include, "I think I've seen you before." "What is your name?" and "where are you from?" However, she asks a loaded question in reply. "Do you know who I really am?"