Maa Inti Bangaram doesn’t put women into boxes: Samantha

The trailer introduces Samantha as a daughter-in-law trying to learn the ways of a family bustling with action in preparation for a wedding and navigating the expectations of a large household. But when shadows from a hidden past catch up, the ultimate housewife unleashes a lethal and tactical force of nature.

Moving effortlessly from family functions to bone-crunching combat and double-barrelled shotguns, Samantha is a vision of grace pulling off an electric transformation. As a dialogue from the trailer claims, “Whether you’re a hero or a housewife… if the dialogue lands, everyone has to back down.”