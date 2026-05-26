Maa Inti Bangaram doesn’t put women into boxes: Samantha

The makers of Samantha’s Tralala Moving Pictures released the trailer for Maa Inti Bangaaram on Tuesday. The film is an action-drama that has Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a powerhouse avatar.
The trailer introduces Samantha as a daughter-in-law trying to learn the ways of a family bustling with action in preparation for a wedding and navigating the expectations of a large household. But when shadows from a hidden past catch up, the ultimate housewife unleashes a lethal and tactical force of nature.
Moving effortlessly from family functions to bone-crunching combat and double-barrelled shotguns, Samantha is a vision of grace pulling off an electric transformation. As a dialogue from the trailer claims, “Whether you’re a hero or a housewife… if the dialogue lands, everyone has to back down.”
Speaking about the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared, “What I loved about Maa Inti Bangaaram is that it refuses to put women into boxes. It takes someone people may underestimate and turns her into the most powerful force in the room. Beneath all the action, twists and scale is a story about strength, family and resilience. As both an actor and producer, this has been an incredibly exciting journey and I can’t wait for audiences to experience this world on June 19.”
Created by Raj Nidimoru, and directed by Nandini Reddy, the film subverts the classic Indian family drama into an adrenaline-fueled spectacle. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music.