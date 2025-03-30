God Bless U from Good Bad Ugly, a perfect treat for fans

CHENNAI: The makers of Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly are treating the fans with back-to-back updates. The recent announcement is the release of the second single on Sunday. Titled God Bless U, the single is a pure vibe for AK’s fans.

Set in the prison, Ajith is seen shaking a leg with blazing fire all over. Anirudh Ravichander has lent his vocals for this GV Prakash Kumar composition. The rap portion is performed by Paal Dabba. Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, Trisha is playing the leading lady, along with Yogi Babu, Prasanna, Suneel and Arjun Das essaying key roles.

Abinandhan Ramanujam is handling the camera, while Vijay Velukutty is taking care of the cuts. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly is scheduled to hit the screens on April 10.