Giving five years for Hari Hara Mallu is worth it, says actor Nidhhi Agerwal

CHENNAI: Nidhhi Agerwal presents a picture of poise at the audio launch in a floral embroidered sequence saree. She has a flight in just a few minutes. However, without any panic, she prefers to do the interview after the release of the third single from the film, Asura Hananam. “I should thank the makers for casting me in the Hari Hara Veera Mallu franchise. This is the biggest film of my career and I could easily say that Panchami is one of the best characters I have done yet,” begins Nidhhi.

The actor has given five years of her career for this Pawan Kalyan film that has Jothi Krishna at its helm. “I literally grew up with this film. I was a very different person and an artiste when I started working on this project. The effort is worth it as Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be a milestone film in my career,” she remarks.

However, Nidhhi admits that there was a certain amount of pressure as at least five to six films release every week across industries and she hasn’t had a release after Kalaga Thalaivan in 2022. “There was external pressure. I remember my managers telling me about how my contemporaries have been signing films when I have been focusing on one movie. I kept telling myself that good things take time and when you believe in something so big, I really don’t have to rush to sign more films. Imagine Pawan sir and Jothi sir, they have been shouldering this film. Seeing them, I had the courage to commit myself fully to the project,” adds the actress.

Sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan was nothing short of a fanfare for Nidhhi in close quarters. “You cannot stop admiring him and his aura when you are working with him. Moreover, being a star, he made me feel comfortable on sets. His aura is magnanimous and we feel like a storm entering the unit, when he walks in. You will see him performing at his best in this movie,” she says.

Niddhi also clarifies that she hasn’t shifted her focus completely away from Tamil. “I have been listening to quite a few scripts and will have something solid on my hands before the end of this year,” she concludes.