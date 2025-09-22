Gautham Ram Karthik's next goes on floors in Kovilpatti

CHENNAI: Actor Gautham Ram Karthik, who is gearing up for the release of his next film Mr X, is onboard producer KRG Kannan Ravi and Deepak Ravi's next project. Tentatively titled Production No 5, the film is directed by debutant Chinnasamy Ponnaiya.

The team released an announcement poster, which hints that the film will be high-on action. Filming commenced in Kovilpatti and will unfold across an array of exotic landscapes, including Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Pollachi, and Kashmir. Yuvan Shankar Raja is all set to compose the music for the film. This marks the actor and music composer's second collaboration after Vai Raja Vai in 2015.

Details about the other cast and crew will be unveiled in the coming days.