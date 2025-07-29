From silver screens to sandy beaches

CHENNAI: Some of the iconic films from the 90s era still remain timeless among cinephiles and fans.

The period has a mix of comedy, romance, thriller, drama and action. Walking down the memory lane, celebrated filmmakers and actors of the 90s reunited for a vibrant gathering in Goa.

The pictures and videos from the fun-filled reunion is going viral on social media.

The star-studded guest list includes directors KS Ravikumar, Shankar, Lingusamy, Mohan Raja, and choreographer-director Prabhu Deva. Actors Jagapathi Babu and Meka Srikanth added to the charisma, joining the leading ladies who ruled the silver screen in the 90s — Simran, Meena, Sangavi, Malavika, Sangitha, Reema Sen, Maheshwari, and Sivaranjani.

From beachside bonding to reliving golden film memories, the group celebrated decades of friendship and cinematic legacy. The reunion was a heartwarming tribute to an unforgettable era that shaped south Indian cinema.

A source told DT Next that more stars are expected to join the reunion in the coming years.