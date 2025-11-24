From romance, friendship to heartbreak: 10 popular songs from Dharmendra's varied filmography

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars have been either He-men or mushy romantics. Dharmendra was the rare star who effortlessly carried off the macho and the mush.

He bashed up bad men, once wearing a Roman skirt, with as much power as he serenaded his heroines with unforgettable songs that are now classics.

Here are 10 of the most popular songs from Dharmendra's remarkable career of 65-years and over 300 films:

1. "Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai": Dharmendra romances Mumtaz in this 1973 romantic number sung by Mohammed Rafi, who gave voice to some of the best songs in the actor's career. 'Aaj Mausam...' captures the anticipation of new love. Lyricist Anand Bakshi beautifully blends love and nature.

As a hat tip to Dharmendra's youth, a version of this song also featured in Karan Johar's 2023 film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani" where the veteran actor Dharmendra romances Shabana Azmi.

2. "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas": Sung by Kishore Kumar, this beautiful number from the 1973 film "Blackmail", features Rakhee's character reading the letter of her lover, played by Dharmendra.

In the letter, Dharmendra's character proclaims that she lives in his heart always. This sweet confession of love is accompanied with the heroine thinking about Dharmendra as he dreamily sings the song.

3. "Aap Ke Haseen Rukh Pe": Dharmendra and Mala Sinha feature in this black and white love ballad, again sung by Rafi for the 1966 film "Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi". Guru Dutt was to play the lead role in the Shaheed Latif-directed film but after his untimely death, Dharmendra stepped in. The song, which describes the beauty of one's lover, was penned by Anjaan.

4. "Gar Tum Bhula Na Doge": Rafi memorably voiced this song for Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore's 1969 film "Yakeen". Picturised on Dharmendra and Tagore, the song has stayed popular with both Rafi and Dharmedra's fans. A soft romantic number is about the power and beauty of true love.

5. "Main Jat Yamla Pagla: From the 1975 film "Pratiggya", the movie stars Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Ajit, Jagdeep and Mukri in lead roles. The song is sung by Rafi and music is given by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

A drunk and overjoyed Dharmendra is dancing joyfully after realising that his love is reciprocated. The actor was known for being two left feet but his effortless joy overrides his dancing skills in this song.

6. "Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin": The iconic friendship anthem from the 1975 Ramesh Sippy film "Sholay", by Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey, and R. D. Burman, captures the essence of Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru's (Dharmendra) friendship. The duo playfully ride a bike together and sing this song of solidarity, loyalty and brotherhood.

7. "Koi Haseena Jab Rooth Jaati": Another popular track from "Sholay", the romantic song sung by Kishore Kumar captures Veeru (Dharmendra)'s attempt to win over Basanti (Hema Malini) who is angry with him.

8. "Hum Bewafa Hargiz Nahi They": Kishore Kumar crooned this melancholic number for Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman's 1978 bilingual Indo-American film "Shalimar". The film had many other popular songs such as "Mera Pyaar Shalimaar" but this song, about regret and misunderstandings, is popular even today.

9. "Ab Ke Sajan Saawan Mein": Featuring Sharmila Tagore and Dharmendra, the song sung by Lata Mangeshkar is from the 1975 film "Chupke Chupke". The song appears when Tagore's character sings for Dharmendra while sitting with her family whilst hiding her romance. Dharmendra and Tagore's playful chemistry in the song makes it a memorable one.

10. "Jaaneman Jaaneman": In the 1976 Amol Palekar-starrer "Chhoti Si Baat", Dharmendra and his lady love Hema Malini appear in a sweet cameo in the song sung by Asha Bhosle. As Palekar watches a fictional film starring the couple and later imagines his love interest (Vidya Sinha) as the heroine.

While he was often cast against his popular image of an action star in filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee's movies, the director also used the actor's star power in two of his other films -- "Guddi" and "Chhoti Si Baat". In both films, Dharmendra made cameo appearances as a star.