From Lokesh to Kushboo, several film industry figures meet CM Joseph Vijay

CHENNAI: Several personalities from the Tamil film industry have continued to meet Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ever since he assumed office following TVK’s victory in the Assembly elections earlier this month. Photographs from the meetings have been widely shared on social media platforms by actors, directors, producers and musicians.
May 15: Office bearers of the South Indian Artistes’ Association met Chief Minister Vijay to congratulate him after he took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Those who met him included association president Nasser, treasurer Karthi, vice-president Poochi Murugan and actor Karunas.
May 18: Actor Prashanth along with his father, producer-director Thiagarajan, met Vijay during a courtesy visit. The meeting drew attention among cinema audiences as Prashanth had shared screen space with Vijay in the 2024 film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).
May 19: Actor Arjun met Vijay in Chennai. Arjun had earlier shared screen space with Vijay in Leo. Photographs from the meeting later went viral on social media platforms.
May 19: Actor-director K Bhagyaraj met Vijay along with members of the South Indian Film Writers’ Association. Sharing details about the meeting on social media, Bhagyaraj said the association members congratulated Vijay using lines from a song of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.
May 19: Actor Shanthanu bhagyaraj and members of his family met Vijay. The interaction gained attention online as Shanthanu had earlier acted alongside Vijay in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, which released in 2021.
May 23: Director AR Murugadoss met Vijay to congratulate him on becoming Chief Minister. The meeting attracted attention as Murugadoss had earlier directed Vijay in films including Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar.
May 25: BJP leader and actress Kushboo Sundar met Vijay at the Secretariat along with office bearers of the Small Screen Television Producers Council. Kushboo had earlier acted alongside Vijay in the film Minsara Kanna. Sharing photographs from the meeting, she described the interaction as emotional and thanked the Chief Minister for his “warmth and love”.
May 25: Music director S Thaman met Vijay and later described the interaction as “a complete joy” in a social media post. Thaman had earlier composed music for Vijay-starrer Varisu, which released in 2023, and had also worked on campaign-related music for TVK during the Assembly election campaign.
May 26: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj met Vijay and later shared a photograph from the interaction on social media. Lokesh had earlier directed Vijay in Master and Leo (2023).
The meetings continue to draw attention as members of the Tamil film fraternity regularly meet Vijay following his transition from cinema into active politics and governance after the 2026 Assembly elections.