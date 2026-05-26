From Lokesh to Kushboo, several film industry figures meet CM Joseph Vijay

May 15: Office bearers of the South Indian Artistes’ Association met Chief Minister Vijay to congratulate him after he took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Those who met him included association president Nasser, treasurer Karthi, vice-president Poochi Murugan and actor Karunas.

May 18: Actor Prashanth along with his father, producer-director Thiagarajan, met Vijay during a courtesy visit. The meeting drew attention among cinema audiences as Prashanth had shared screen space with Vijay in the 2024 film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

May 19: Actor Arjun met Vijay in Chennai. Arjun had earlier shared screen space with Vijay in Leo. Photographs from the meeting later went viral on social media platforms.

May 19: Actor-director K Bhagyaraj met Vijay along with members of the South Indian Film Writers’ Association. Sharing details about the meeting on social media, Bhagyaraj said the association members congratulated Vijay using lines from a song of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.