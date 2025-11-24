From idealistic hero, lover boy to action star: Top 10 films of Dharmendra

NEW DELHI: With his effortless ability to shift through intense, understated performances and larger than life action heroes, Dharmendra was an all-rounder, who effortlessly embodied all kinds of roles in an era where biggest of the heroes found it difficult to break out of their prescribed image.

Here is a look at top 10 films that shine through in his career of over 300 movies:

1. "Sholay": The 1975 classic just celebrated its golden jubilee and it is also one of the most important films in Dharmendra and co-star Amitabh Bachchan's filmographies.

Dharmendra's playful, emotional and heart on his sleeves Veeru was the perfect foil to Bachchan's Jai, who would lower his guards only around his friend. Veeru was the fighter and Jai his perfect wingman.

The Ramesh Sippy-directed film is one of the best examples of bromance in Hindi cinema. Dharmendra's romance with Hema Malini and his drunk scenes are also iconic as is the dialogue 'Basanti! inn kutton ke saamne mat naachna'.

2. "Chupke Chupke": In 1975, Dharmendra showed his versatility with "Sholay" and "Chupke Chupke", two very different films.

In "Chupke Chupke", he played botany professor Parimal Tripathi, who falls in love with Sharmila Tagore's Sulekha. She is in awe of her intellectual brother-in-law Raghavendra.

Parimal disguises himself as Hindi loving Pyare Mohan and gets employed as a driver at Raghvendra's place and this leads to all kinds of funny situations. It is one of Dharmendra's most endearing performances. Bachchan teamed up with Dharmendra again in the film that also featured Om Prakash and Jaya Bhaduri.

3. "Anupama": In this 1966 film, Mukherjee teamed up with Dharmendra for the first time. The actor played a sensitive young man named Ashok, a writer and teacher who helps Sharmila Tagore's Uma come out of her shell as an introverted person who longs for her father's approval.

She falls for Ashok but does not want to go against her father's wishes who seems to hate him. Mukherjee, who once called Dharmendra his favourite actor, repeated him many films including "Majhli Didi", "Guddu" and "Chaitali".

4. "Satyakam": The 1969 drama film by Hrishikesh Mukherjee was based on the Bengali novel of the same name by Narayan Sanyal. It featured Dharmendra once again opposite Sharmila Tagore in what is considered one of his finest roles in Indian cinema. The movie, which followed the actor's Satyapriya 'Sath' Acharya, was deeply philosophical and explored integrity and idealism. It won the National Film Award For Best Feature Film in Hindi that year.

5. "Seeta Aur Geeta": This 1972 Indian Hindi-language comedy drama film by the "Sholay" team about two separated identical twins Seeta and Geeta (Hema Malini) who meet years later and swap places.

Dharmendra plays the role of Raka, who is Seeta's love interest. This film solidified the couple as a favourite pair with fans. Both Dharmendra and Hema Malini starred in more than two dozen movies including "Tum Haseen Main Jawan", "Dreamgirl", "Charas", "Aazad", "Raja Rani" and "Tum Haseen Main Jawan".

6. "Yaadon Ki Barat": The 1973 masala film by Nasir Hussain followed three brothers who are separated after their parents are murdered by a gangster. It became a trendsetter for the "lost brother" trope.

Dharmendra plays the elder brother in the movie, who reunites with his two other lost siblings years later through a song that his parents used to sing. The brothers then extract their revenge from the man who killed their parents. The film was a commercial hit and is still remembered for its title song.

7. "Pratigya": The 1975 Indian Hindi-language action comedy film produced by Dharmendra and B. S. Deol starred Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Ajit, Johnny Walker, Jagdeep, Mukri, Mehar Mittal and Keshto Mukherjee.

The story revolves around Dharmendra's Ajit who is out to avenge his parents' brutal murder by dreaded dacoit Bharat Thakur. Along with its action sequences, the film is remembered for its slap-stick comedy. The film has a memorable song "Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana".

8. "Dharam Veer": In this 1977 film, Dharmendra and Jeetendra play two lost twins who, unaware about their relationship, become best friends. Dharmendra falls for a princess while Jeetendra loves a gypsy girl.

They eventually realise that they are brothers and their uncle plotted them to be killed to usurp the kingdom. The film featured the popular song "Saat Ajoobe iss duniya mein" and was a hit.

9. "Yamla Pagla Deewana"/ "Apne": From his own production house Vijayta Films, the two films feature the Deol family with Dharmendra and sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. While the 2007 film "Apne" brought the family together for an emotional saga.

"Yamla Pagla Deewana" in 2011 featured the family on a hilarious roller coaster ride. The film's title comes from the hit track that featured in "Pratiggya". Both the films were commercial hits and explored the real life bond that Dharmendra shared with his sons on celluloid. "Yamla Pagla Deewana" was followed by a sequel, "Yamla Pagla Deewana 2" in 2013.

10. "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani": In the 2023 Karan Johar National award-winning film, Dharmendra portrayed the family's Alzheimer's-stricken grandfather who shares tender moments with his grandson Rocky (Ranveer Singh).

His lost love for Rani's grandmother Jamini (Shabana Azmi) forms the foundation for Rocky and Rani's relationship. In the film, Dharmendra is seen romancing Azmi to classic Hindi melodies, and the two even share a kiss.