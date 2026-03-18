Fresh hurdle for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan as CBFC refers film to EC

The censor board in Mumbai reportedly completed its review of the film on Tuesday (March 17). However, as the film reportedly contains political undertones, the board has recommended that EC officials review it.

Initially, the revising committee was to review the film on March 9, upon the Supreme Court's order that the film's release would be stalled until it was revised further. However, the screening was postponed to Tuesday after one of the committee members fell ill on March 9.

Recently, the OTT platform that acquired Jana Nayagan too cancelled the paperwork as the deadline for theatrical ended.