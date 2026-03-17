Hurdles again for Vijay's Jana Nayagan as revising committee fails to show up

CHENNAI: Looks like Vijay's Jana Nayagan won't see the light of the day anytime soon as censor board officials have once again cancelled the film's screening that was scheduled for Tuesday.
Initially, the revising committee was to review the film on March 9 upon Supreme Court's order that the film's release will be stalled until it's revised further. However, the screening was postponed to Tuesday after one of the committee members fell ill on March 9. A tinseltown source told DT Next, "There is currently no board member in Chennai's CBFC office after S Ve Shekar's tenure ended. Hence, other members-- Jeevitha Rajashekar from Hyderabad, TS Nagabharana from Karnataka were supposed to travel to Chennai to review Jana Nayagan. However, reportedly, they did not fly down to the city and the movie team is said to have waited for their invitation until six in the evening on Tuesday, without any luck."
When will Jana Nayagan be reviewed?
Unlike previous times, DT Next learns that the team hasn't been informed of a fresh date on when the film will be reviewed by the committee, according to the sources.
Recently the OTT platform that acquired Jana Nayagan too cancelled the paperwork as the deadline for theatrical ended.