First song from Nayanthara-Kavin film Hi to be out soon

Speaking to the media earlier, Kavin called Hi “a normal love story, a family entertainer", while dismissing the speculation about it being a love story between a youngster and a woman who is older than him.

Meanwhile, director Vishnu Edavan in a recent interview said he always wanted to make movies like Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Santosh Subramaniam, adding that Hi has been made in that style. "I wanted to make a simple love story that makes people smile," he said.

The director also added that he wrote the story of Hi keeping Nayanthara in mind from the start.

The film is currently in its final stages of post-production.