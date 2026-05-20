First poster of Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar rural horror film 'Kheti' unveiled

The first poster of the movie that is said to be a gripping story, was unveiled in Wednesday.The story of Kheti, rooted in fear, family, and the unsettling cost of confronting the past, has been written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan.Produced under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio, the film also stars Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary in pivotal roles