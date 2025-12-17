First look of Hotspot 2 Much unveiled

CHENNAI: Hotspot, which was released in 2024, received huge responses from the audience and critics for addressing societal issues and challenging norms. Now, the director, Vignesh Karthick, is back with Hotspot 2 Much. The first look was released on Tuesday.

The star cast includes Priya Bhavanishankar, MS Baaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, Rakshan, Ashwin Kumar, Aadhitya Baaskar, Bhavani Sre, Brigida Saga and Sanjana Tiwari. Bankrolled by KJ Balamanimarbhan and Aneel K Reddy, Satish Raghunathan is composing the tunes. Recently, GV Prakash Kumar unveiled the cast announcement of the film.

Jagadeesh Ravi and Joseph Paul are handling the camera, while Muthayan U is taking care of the cuts. Hotspot 2 Much will hit the screens early in 2026.