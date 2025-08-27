First look of actor Vishal's upcoming action thriller 'Magudam' released

CHENNAI: The makers of director Ravi Arasu's eagerly awaited bilingual film, 'Magudam', featuring actors Vishal, Dushara Vijayan and Anjali in the lead, on Wednesday released the first look of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Vishal, who took to his X timeline to share the first look posters which showed him sporting three different looks, wrote, "And finally, happy and elated and excited with full-on positivity to reveal the first look of my next film #Magudam in Tamil and #Makutam in Telugu. Hope you all like it."

The actor also went on to share an update about the film's shoot.

He wrote, "Completed the second schedule and back to Chennai. More surprises awaiting in the near future. Love you darlings @dhilipaction and @Richardmnathan for the hardwork and team effort. Kickass action sequence we knocked off. So happy to release it on an auspicious day. Happy #vinayagarchaturthi #vinayakachavithi. Enjoy this day filled with joy, peace and prosperity to all my darlings. God bless #MAGUDAMFirstLook #MAKUTAMFirstLook. A @gvprakash Musical!"

It may be recalled that only recently, the team had begun the second schedule of shooting in Ooty. That was also the time the team made the announcement that actress Anjali had come on board the film.

For the unaware, Vishal had commenced shooting for his 35th film from August 1st this year in Chennai. Produced by veteran filmmaker R B Choudhary under the banner of his well known production house Super Good Films, the film was officially launched in July this year with a grand pooja ceremony.

This upcoming project is the 99th film of Super Good Films, which has delivered numerous blockbusters and more imporantly introduced several talented filmmakers to the Tamil film industry.

The film marks director Ravi Arasu's first-time collaboration with Vishal. The actor, who is riding a success wave with his most recent film to hit the screens 'Madha Gaja Raja' emerging a superhit, is intent on continuing the success streak.

The film boasts of an exceptional technical team. Acclaimed cinematographer Richard M. Nathan reunites with Vishal after their successful outing in the superhit film 'Madha Gaja Raja'. The film also brings back the Mark Antony combo of Vishal and G.V. Prakash Kumar together. G V Prakash will be composing the music for this film. NB Srikanth is in charge of editing, while Durairaj handles art direction. Costume design is being led by Vasuki Bhaskar.

Talented actresses Dushara Vijayan and Anjali are playing the female leads. The cast also includes Thambi Ramaiah and Arjai.



