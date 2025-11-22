Finally Bhaarath, Saanve Megghana collab for new flick

CHENNAI: YouTuber Finally Bhaarath and Saanve Megghana are coming together for an yet-to-be-titled project, which will be directed by debutant Hariharasuthan Azhagiri.

The upcoming film is produced by Shanthi Talkies, which has backed films like Maaveeran. Finally Bhaarath is known for his role in Love Today, while Saanve became a household name with her performance in Kudumbasthan. Bala Saravanan will play a pivotal role. Other prominent faces from Tamil cinema are expected to be roped in for important characters.

The rest of the crew will be announced in the coming days.