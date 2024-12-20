Filmmaking similar to Test match, approach it session by session: Rajkumar Periasamy

CHENNAI: Since Amaran’s release, the names of Major Mukund Varadarajan and Indhu Rebecca Varghese have been stirring in the hearts of Tamil cinema fans. Rajkumar Periasamy’s sophomore film, after Rangoon, has earned widespread acclaim for his craftsmanship, backed by Raaj Kamal Films International.

The filmmaker and some co-actors from the film took center stage at the 22nd Chennai International Film Festival. “There are many film festivals across India, but having one in our land feels special. It serves as a crucial platform to showcase visionary filmmakers from Tamil cinema,” he remarked. He also added, “CIFF allowed me to watch numerous films, one of which was Thiagarajan Kumaraja’s Aaranya Kaandam. Now, I feel elated that my film is being screened on the same stage.”

Rajkumar Periasamy highlighted the importance of the writing stage as the foundation of a film. “The first step to crafting a beautiful film begins with the scripting.

It is the stage where we can work with freedom, unlike other aspects that may even go beyond our control,” he explained. He further emphasised the significance of aligning the director’s vision with the technical team. “Once we know exactly what we want, the technicians come in, and this is where we ensure that we all are on the same page. In fact, filmmaking is like a test match that needs to be approached session by session,” he noted.

Addressing how he cohesively integrated family drama into a biography of a martyr’s life, he stated, “Every profession is incomplete without family support. Personal life cannot be detached from professional endeavours, it remains close to our hearts. I observed this in Major Mukund Varadarajan’s life as well.”

Actor Sreekumar Ganesh, who played the role of an army man alongside Sivakarthikeyan, shared, “Amaran is not just a film, it’s history. After watching it, even younger audiences are inspired to join the army. That is the director’s true success.” Actor Umair Ibn Lateef, a Kashmiri who learned Tamil specifically for the film, spoke about the reception to his character.

“All credit goes to Rajkumar Periasamy. I invested heavily in learning the language, and now the Tamil audience are showering me back with their love,” he stated.

Keeping details under wraps, Rajkumar Periasamy revealed that pre-production work is underway for his third directorial, which will have Dhanush in the lead and will be bankrolled by Gopuram Films.