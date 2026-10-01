Filmmaker claims Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Dorothy’ copied plot from his short film

According to the complaint, Sherif, who runs a mobile phone shop in Madurai, made a three-minute short film titled Dot Nanga during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. He said the film, which focused on the transgender community, received considerable attention after he posted it on social media and was also appreciated by members of the community.

Sherif said he had planned to develop the short film into a feature but the project was delayed. He later watched Dorothy after some people who had seen the film contacted him and pointed out similarities with his short film.

After watching the movie, Sherif alleged that its storyline had been taken from his short film without his consent. He has sought legal action against Karthik Subbaraj and the production company.