Film industry mourns producer RB Choudary's death in accident; mortal remains brought to Chennai

CHENNAI: The film fraternity has expressed shock and grief over the death of veteran producer RB Choudary (72), who died in a road accident near Jodhpur in Rajasthan after the car he was travelling in collided with a lorry and crashed into a roadside structure.
His mortal remains were brought to his residence in T Nagar in Chennai on Wednesday, where the public will pay their last respects before the final rites.
Several actors, directors, and industry personalities condoled his death, remembering him as one of South Indian cinema’s most influential producers and a respected figure in the industry.
Actor Rajinikanth said, “My dear friend RB Choudary was an exceptional producer and a wonderful human being. The news of his untimely demise has come as a shock and causes me immense pain. My deepest condolences to his family.”
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan described his death as an “unbearable loss”, noting that Choudary had introduced many talents to the industry and played a key role in shaping several careers.
Poet Vairamuthu, in a post on X, said, “My heart cried out in disbelief on hearing the news. I have lost a dear friend. Super Good Films was one of the homes where my poetry flourished. His legacy will remain.”
Actor Vishal said he was “stunned and speechless”, adding that Choudary was behind one of India’s major production houses and had produced a vast number of films.
Actor R Sarathkumar recalled him as a “friend, mentor and the reason behind my stardom”
While director KS Ravikumar said, “Super Good Films was like a temple to me. This is an irreparable loss.”
Actor Santhanam termed him a “visionary producer” and a pillar of support to many in the industry.
Actress Khushbu said she would remember him as a respected producer “with a smiling face and a firm handshake”.
Comedian Sathish also expressed his condolences.
RB Chaudary's banner, Super Good Films, has made award-winning films like Nattamai (1994), Thullatha Manamum Thullum (1999), and Suryavamsam (1997). Their 98th production was the Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu starrer Maareesan (2025).
The banner's 99th film is the upcoming film Magudam, which is actor Vishal's first directorial venture.
He is survived by sons Jiiva, Ramesh, Suresh and wife Mahjabeen.