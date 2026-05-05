Actor Jiiva's father and producer RB Choudary dies in Jodhpur car crash

CHENNAI: Noted film producer and actor Jiiva's father RB Choudary passed away in a car accident in Jodhpur on Tuesday afternoon.

His banner, Super Good Films, has made award-winning films like Nattamai, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, and Suryavamsam. Their 98th production was the Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu starrer Maareesan (2025). The banner's 99th film is the upcoming film Magudam, which is actor Vishal's first directorial venture.

RB Choudary's funeral will be held in Chennai soon.

He is survived by sons Jiiva, Ramesh, Ashok and wife Mahjabeen.

(This is a breaking news. More details to follow)